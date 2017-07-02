– Alberto El Patron lost his bag during his Aero Mexico flight to Orlando for Slammiversary. El Patron revealed the news on Twitter, noting five hours later that it was eventually recovered:

@AeromexicoUSA @Aeromexico give back my bag. Funny how the valuable bag goes missing on a DIRECT flight?!? 4 hours still no sign. TERRIBLE. — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 1, 2017

Isella Franco is the biggest help and apparently only one that can get stuff done at @Aeromexico Great job getting my bag back!! Big thanks! — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 2, 2017

– GFW posted the following promo for tonight’s Slammiversary match between El Parton and Lashley:

– The Impact website has some pics from the Fan Interaction event yesterday that you can see here. GFW also posted a video from the event that you can see below: