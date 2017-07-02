wrestling / News

GFW News: El Patron’s Bag Gets Lost, Pics & Video From Fan Interaction, Slammiversary Promo

July 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Alberto El Patron lost his bag during his Aero Mexico flight to Orlando for Slammiversary. El Patron revealed the news on Twitter, noting five hours later that it was eventually recovered:

Finally, five hours later, he tweeted:

– GFW posted the following promo for tonight’s Slammiversary match between El Parton and Lashley:

– The Impact website has some pics from the Fan Interaction event yesterday that you can see here. GFW also posted a video from the event that you can see below:

article topics :

Alberto El Patron, Global Force Wrestling, Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

