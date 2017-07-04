wrestling / News
Various News: Footage of El Patron’s Post-Slammiversary Speech, Balor Posts Pic With Okada
– Finn Balor posted the following pic of himself and Kazuchika Okada from backstage at last night’s Raw, “welcoming” him into the Club:
Welcome to the Club @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/hRtKm1oBpV
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 4, 2017
– Here is video of Alberto El Patron’s speech following Slammiversary. El Patron took shots at WWE in the speech calling it “that f***ng company full of losers”: