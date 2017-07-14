wrestling / News
GFW News: Gail Kim Comments on Retirement Announcement, Prichard Talks Patron/LAX Feud
– GFW posted a new Impact “Last Word” video, with Bruce Prichard talking about the feud between Alberto El Patron and LAX. You can see it below. Prichard says that he doesn’t believe anyone anticipated the championship “getting involved in some kind of a gang war.” He added that it’s evolved from that into blood war between family and friends:
– Gail Kim posted the following to Instagram today, commenting on her retirement announcement on last night’s Impact:
I've had 17 AMAZING years in pro wrestling and unfortunately it's something that can't last forever. I'm grateful for all the ups and downs because it made me who I am today. All I ever wanted was to be the best "wrestler" And the business has given me so much more. More gifts than I ever could hope for. I always said that I would retire when I couldn't give all of me ALL of the time. That day and decision has come with some difficulty and peace at the same time but for the remainder of 2017, you better believe you will get ALL of me! I intend to #MakeMyMark and #GoOutOnTop !!!! Thanks for all the support and love after last night's announcement. It isn't over yet! ???????????? #impactonpop #impactwrestling #tnaknockouts #champion #roadtoretirement #womenswrestling