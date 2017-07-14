– GFW posted a new Impact “Last Word” video, with Bruce Prichard talking about the feud between Alberto El Patron and LAX. You can see it below. Prichard says that he doesn’t believe anyone anticipated the championship “getting involved in some kind of a gang war.” He added that it’s evolved from that into blood war between family and friends:

– Gail Kim posted the following to Instagram today, commenting on her retirement announcement on last night’s Impact: