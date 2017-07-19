– Johnny Mundo will make his GFW debut at the upcoming Impact live events in the New York Tri-state area. He currently holds the AAA Mega Title, the AAA Latin American Title and the AAA World Cruiserweight Title. The events take place on August 4th in Long Island, August 5th in Staten Island and August 6th in Bridgeport, CT. Jeremy Borash confirmed the news on media call today.

– Borash also announced that Dave Crist and Jake Crist will be coming in soon. They have worked as The Irish Airborne or Ohio Is 4 Killers; Borash confirmed that they will be coming in under new names.

– He also revealed that Impact has drawn over 3 million TV viewers in India while there has been company-high viewership with women in the UK recently. JB added that the Slammiversary PPV did great in the UK.

