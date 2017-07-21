– LAX’s Santana and Ortiz threw out the first pitch at last night’s Staten Island Yankees game to promote GFW’s live event on August 5th. The team spoke with SLive at the game about their run with the GFW Tag Team Championships.

“They couldn’t of given us a better spot,” said Ortiz. “To be put in that position and luckily we didn’t drown. It was either sink or swim and we swam and we went with it.”

“Just because we have them [the titles] that doesn’t mean that’s it,” said Ortiz. “It’s now working harder than we’ve ever worked so we can keep these titles and continue growing and make ourselves household names.”

– GFW posted the following Last Word video in which Rosemary takes some shots at Sienna ahead of their Last Knockout Standing match for the GFW Knockouts Championship on next week’s Impact:

– Here is the latest episode of #InsideOut, featuring GFW executive team members Karen Jarrett, Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantell: