wrestling / News

GFW News: Slow Motion of Last Week’s EC3 Bell Shot, Sydal Hypes Impact

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Sydal posted to Twitter hyping call out Bruce Prichard on this week’s Impact. Sydal is also scheduled to have a match with Low Ki and El Hijo de Fantasma:

– GFW posted the following slow-motion video of EC3 busting open Naomichi Marufuji from last week’s episode:

article topics :

GFW, Impact Wrestling, Matt Sydal, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading