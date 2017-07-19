– Matt Sydal posted to Twitter hyping call out Bruce Prichard on this week’s Impact. Sydal is also scheduled to have a match with Low Ki and El Hijo de Fantasma:

Watch @IMPACTWRESTLING! My goal is to steal the spotlight and take control of my future. I won't be ignored. #wrestling #pop #reborn pic.twitter.com/9LoXpDBz45 — Matt Sydal (@findevan) July 18, 2017

I'm taking the spotlight @IMPACTWRESTLING. If you're in power, you're on notice. Turn on, tune in and I take off! #reborn #sydal pic.twitter.com/OYbuKj5sLs — Matt Sydal (@findevan) July 18, 2017

We've reached out to @findevan & he plans on calling out @bruceprichard this Thursday on #IMPACT! — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2017

– GFW posted the following slow-motion video of EC3 busting open Naomichi Marufuji from last week’s episode: