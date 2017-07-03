wrestling / News

GFW News: Slow-Motion Video From Slammiversary, More On Fans Being Turned Away

July 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Impact Wrestling Twitter account noted last night that the Impact Zone was at full capacity for Slammiversary, and shared these pictures of fans waiting to get in:

– Here is a slow-motion of NFL player DeAngelo Williams’ debut at last night’s PPV, teaming with Moose to defeat Chris Adonis and Eli Drake:

