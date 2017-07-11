wrestling / News

GFW News: Taya Valkyrie Teases Interest in GFW, Update on New GFW Belts & HOF Announcement, Live Events Video

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Lucha Underground star Taya Valkyrie was asked over the weekend on Twitter if fans will ever see her on Impact. She tagged Jeff and Karen Jarrett and replied with the following…

– Here is a video hyping GFW’s August live events…

– GFW will announce the next hall of fame inductee and new Championship belts will be revealed on the live GFW Impact episode on August 17th in Orlando. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

