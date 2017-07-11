– Lucha Underground star Taya Valkyrie was asked over the weekend on Twitter if fans will ever see her on Impact. She tagged Jeff and Karen Jarrett and replied with the following…

– Here is a video hyping GFW’s August live events…



– GFW will announce the next hall of fame inductee and new Championship belts will be revealed on the live GFW Impact episode on August 17th in Orlando. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]