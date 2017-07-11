wrestling / News
GFW News: Taya Valkyrie Teases Interest in GFW, Update on New GFW Belts & HOF Announcement, Live Events Video
July 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Lucha Underground star Taya Valkyrie was asked over the weekend on Twitter if fans will ever see her on Impact. She tagged Jeff and Karen Jarrett and replied with the following…
@karenjarrett @RealJeffJarrett ??? 🙏🏻😆 hopefully. I want a shot at @DiamanteLAX @WeAreRosemary @Sienna @ImpactLVN https://t.co/phhsIhmeYm
— Taya – Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 8, 2017
– Here is a video hyping GFW’s August live events…
– GFW will announce the next hall of fame inductee and new Championship belts will be revealed on the live GFW Impact episode on August 17th in Orlando. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]