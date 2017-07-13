wrestling / News
GFW News: Updated Super X Cup Bracket, Preview For Tonight’s Impact
July 13, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are is the updated Super X Cup bracket…
Who will advance this week? @GoGoACH vs. @_AndrewEverett & join @DezmondXavier in the Semi-Finals? #SuperXCup pic.twitter.com/GnAkZlFlXP
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 11, 2017
– The following is set for tonight’s Impact…
* Gail Kim’s Big Announcement
* Impact Grand Championship Match: Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Naomichi Marufuji
* Super X Cup Tournament Match: ACH vs. Andrew Everett