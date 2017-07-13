wrestling / News

GFW News: Updated Super X Cup Bracket, Preview For Tonight’s Impact

July 13, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are is the updated Super X Cup bracket…

– The following is set for tonight’s Impact…

* Gail Kim’s Big Announcement
* Impact Grand Championship Match: Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Naomichi Marufuji
* Super X Cup Tournament Match: ACH vs. Andrew Everett

article topics :

GFW, Impact, Super X Cup, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading