UPDATE: Rebecca Hardy took to Twitter to react to Ed Nordholm’s claims that GFW has never come to terms with the Hardys on a deal for their Broken Universe gimmick. Reby, who has been outspoken to say the least about the dispute between the Hardys and GFW/TNA, posted to Twitter claiming that Matt Hardy recorded all of his phone conversations with Nordholm and that the latter is “lying through his yellow Canadian teeth.” You can see the post below:

REBY HARDY SAYS MATT HARDY HAS TAPED EVERY PHONE CALL WITH ED NORDHOLM. …And #NoCredEd is LYING through his yellow Canadian teeth. https://t.co/s0CQBNyqus — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

ORIGINAL: GFW president Ed Nordholm spoke with Sports Illustrated about the company’s ownership dispute with the Hardy Boys over Matt Hardy’s “Broken Universe” gimmick. The highlights are below:

On whether the Hardys’ financial investment changes the ownership dynamic: “No. The company spent millions of dollars producing television last year, including all of the shows that incorporate the various aspects of the ‘Broken Brilliance.’ I don’t know whether Jeff and Matt had some out-of-pocket expenses that they might have had on the volcano and the like, but that would not change, in any way, shape, or form, what their contracts say about who owns the IP. If they had some out-of-pocket expenses, they certainly never brought them to my attention. To suggest that they somehow funded the show is absurd.”

On what prevented their deal with the Hardys for the gimmick from being completed: “What prevented it from completion is that we’ve never come to terms. I have made numerous efforts, going back to February and the time of the cease and desist letter [to Ring of Honor for advertising the ‘Broken’ Hardys for their 15th Anniversary pay per view] to make an arrangement with Matt Hardy to use the gimmick. Every time we have those conversations, they sort of start warm then end up not coming to fruition due to an inability to come to an agreement as to what basis I would confer those rates on him.”

On if he will ever sell the gimmick to them: “I’ve stopped thinking about this. We have a show to put on, and a company and a brand. We’ve got things on our plate that are more important than sorting out the “Broken Brilliance.” I made a genuine effort to resolve something to benefit the Hardys as a goodwill gesture to Matt. It didn’t reach a conclusion and we’re moving on. We’re not going back to it, I’m not interested in opening a new dialogue, I’m not interested in opening another conversation about it. We made our best effort, it didn’t happen, and I’m not going to negotiate all over again.”