– Former WCW star Glacier spoke with spoke with False Start for a new interview discussing his time with the company. Some excerpts are below:

On getting his big break: “You never know when your break’s going to come, and you never know how your break’s going to come. Do any of you guys think I used to walk around dreaming of wearing a half-mask and armor?”

On how he thought backstage would react to him: “Man, I’m going to have so much heat in the back. Here I am, to most people on the national level, a no-name, and I’m coming in and I’m getting this entrance that’s the biggest and most elaborate thing that’s ever been in wrestling.”

On criticism of the Glacier gimmick: “Does it affect me? I wouldn’t be human if it didn’t a little bit. But here’s the thing, man—Google any wrestler’s name and then ‘worst gimmick.’ Almost always, something will come up where somebody doesn’t like who they were. You have your fans and your critics. You’ve got to have thick skin in this business, period, but think about it: it was a video-game character. Not everybody was going to like that.”