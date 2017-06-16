– Glory Pro Wrestling has updated the card for their upcoming show on July 9th. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which has added a mach between Naomichi Marufuji and Donovan Dijak.

The show takes place on July 9th in Belleville, Illinois and includes the following:

* Michael Elgin vs. Cody Rhodes

* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Donovan Dijak

* Crown of Glory Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. AR Fox

* United Glory Championship: The Besties in the World (c) vs. The Boys from Jollyville

* DJ Zema Ion vs. Everett Connors

* Curt Stallion vs. Martin Stone

* Jake Something vs. Gary Jay

* Sean Orleans vs. Brandon Espinosa

* Dany Adams vs. Paco Gonzales

* Chaos Six-Way Match: Jake Parnell vs. Hakim Zane vs. Kevin Lee Davidson vs. Louis Lyndon vs. Gringo Loco vs. Alex Daniels