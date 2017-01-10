– Goldberg is being advertised for WWE Fastlane. The BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, where the event will take place, has shared a link to Ticketmaster along with the following: is now advertising Goldberg for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in March.

“This just in: Goldberg – WWE will return to Milwaukee for the first time in over a decade for #WWE Fastlane on March 5!

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25! #WWEMKE”

Fastlate is set to take place on March 5th in Milwaukee.