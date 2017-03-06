– WWE posted the following video after the Fastlane PPV, featuring new WWE Universal Champion Goldberg. Goldberg said that winning the title 13-yaers after his retirement was overwhelming. He said that he always dreamed of having his family experience a little bit of what Goldberg used to be and having them at Fastlane made that happen. He also commented on his upcoming WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar, noting that he has three weeks to prepare for Lesnar and knows that Lesnar will be coming with everything he’s got.