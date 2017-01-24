– Goldberg recently spoke with CBS Sports, here are the highlights…

Would he work a full time schedule if he won the Universal Title: “If that were to happen, it depends on your definition of full time. If you have the strap, the WWE title, you gotta be on TV to defend it. I guess we’ll cross that bridge if we get there.”

Current WWE talents making him feel welcome: “The respect is unbelievable. I feel like an elder statesman. I’m very happy for the business that such good people are in control of it now. It seems like they’re a great group of kids in the locker room. And that’s really nice to see, because in past years, that has not always been the case.”

His WWE future: “I’ll knock down whatever they put in front of me. I’d like to get the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania again, especially since I’ve only had one. But like I said, the Royal Rumble this weekend, that’s what I’m focused on.”