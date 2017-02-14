wrestling / News
Goldberg & Kevin Owens Battle on Twitter
– Following last night’s Raw, Kevin Owens and Goldberg had the following Twitter exchange to continue hyping their feud…
Morons….
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons. https://t.co/sI9ig1P5oN
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017
Keep diggin' that hole kid…. RT @FightOwensFight: Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a … https://t.co/2b87nP6a5T
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
Ok, Bill. I've been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I'm doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane. https://t.co/vUqamkWP19
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017