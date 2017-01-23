OddsChecker reports that Goldberg is now the favorite to win the Royal Rumble with some bookmakers. Before he was announced, his odds were 16/1. Now he’s listed at 2/1 with on bookmaker, with others ranging from 5/2 and 4/1. One refuses to list Goldberg as a possible contender and has him at 12/1. Only 9% of bets placed through the website were on Goldberg.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman’s odds fell from 2/1 to 4/1, but he’s still popular with users. Just under 15% of bets were placed on him.