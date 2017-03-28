– Goldberg posted the following on Instagram today, thanking his fans and promising to give his all at WrestleMania 33…

Call it luck…. hard work……or fate. Still trying to grasp the moment from last night. Thank you to all the fans who’ve welcomed me back during this run. Truly an honor to have my family along for the ride this time! #humbled #grateful #priceless #familyfirst The biggest #thankyou goes out to my wonderful wife who has put up with me during this time. Also quite important is that none of this would’ve happened without the @wwe giving me the opportunity. #thankuall #teamgoldberg BTW , if you think I’m throwing in the towel you know nothing about me. Expect all hell to break loose at #wrestlemania no matter what I’m going out on my sword! If I got 1 or 50 left I’m bringing the heat!!!! #bankonit