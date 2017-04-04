– Goldberg appeared on Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk and said goodbye to the WWE Universe. The former Universal Champion kicked off the show by addressing the crowd, talking about his return to WWE and how he had to think about his age, his desire and being physically capable to continue. The crowd gave him a mixed reaction but he shut them up and said that he’s no longer the tough guy from thirteen years ago and has now shifted his focus to family.

Goldberg added that the run has been unbelievable and that his son is the reason he’s still here. He thanked his family, after which his son joined him in the ring. Goldberg said that he thinks he and Brock Lesnar put on a good show at WrestleMania 33 after the debacle of a match they did aty WrestleMania 20 and believes he’s still one of the biggest and baddest. He said that we never know who or what is next.

Be sure to check out our full RAW Talk report as well.

You can see some pics and video below:

Make sure you're listening because @Goldberg is speaking from the heart on #RAWTalk, LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/kuwpvGU6Xo — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 4, 2017