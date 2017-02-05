– WWE Superstar Bill Goldberg has been announced for some non-WWE events that will be held in the UK after WrestleMania 33 this year. Inside the Ropes announced a series of live shows, “You’re Next! An Evening With Goldberg,” that will be held in June and July.

The shows are set for June 25 in Glasgow, June 27 in Manchester, and July 2 in London. Tickets for the one-man show go on sale on February 10. You can check out the announcement tweet on the shows below.