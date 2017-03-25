In the first episode of E&C Pod of Awesomeness (via Wrestling Inc), Goldberg spoke with Edge and Christian about what’s changed in WWE since 2004. Christian asked him about the differences and Goldberg said that in addition to a list of approved words, he has a better relationship with Vince McMahon. He added that he wishes the two had that relationship during his first run with the company. Here are highlights:

On a list of approved words: “I took the belt, pardon me. I took the title, the [WWE] Universal title. Yeah, I forgot a lot of things in 13 years. There’s a list of words, man. I didn’t make it up.”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “I can sit down and I can have a conversation with Vince McMahon and we can look each other in the eye and we can speak on different terms, I believe. It’s a relationship that I wish I would have had the first time. And I don’t know because we’re both older. I don’t know, man. I can just tell you that it’s completely different, guys.”

On how he feels around the younger superstars: “I feel like dad. And, hey, I’m greatly appreciative of everybody with accepting me with open arms, at least it’s seems as if they are, thanking me for being a part of the show, and saying that they’ve been fans of mine, and it’s really cool. There’s a great group of kids there, they really are. I’m only there sparingly, but it seems to be, the nucleus, they’re on top of it. Now, it’s a completely different nucleus of people than when we were there.”

On how the locker room is different now: “It just seems to me that it’s just different, man. You don’t have the big characters that you did back in the day. I mean, you do, but I don’t know. It’s hard to explain the landscape right now. It’s just completely different from when we were there.” Goldberg continued, “it’s also having the talent to be able to do that and having the trust in them. And maybe there aren’t as many as there were back in the day. There aren’t, that have the ability to go out there and wing it and feel it. It seems as if it’s a little bit more structured now. I’m walking that fine line now.”