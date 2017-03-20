wrestling / News
Goldberg to Be First Guest on Edge & Christian’s Podcast
March 20, 2017 | Posted by
– Goldberg will be the first guest on Edge & Christian’s new podcast. Christian toook to Twitter to announce the news, as you can see below.
The podcast will debut on March 24th. You can subscribe via iTunes at the link in Christian’s tweet.
The first guest on @EandCPod @Goldberg THIS FRI! Subscribe HERE https://t.co/nufUV8t2oV pic.twitter.com/so8pLQmSlR
— Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) March 21, 2017