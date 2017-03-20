wrestling / News

Goldberg to Be First Guest on Edge & Christian’s Podcast

March 20, 2017

– Goldberg will be the first guest on Edge & Christian’s new podcast. Christian toook to Twitter to announce the news, as you can see below.

The podcast will debut on March 24th. You can subscribe via iTunes at the link in Christian’s tweet.

