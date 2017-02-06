– It’s official: Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will face off at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg accepted Lesnar’s challenge on Raw and the two will face off at the PPV.

Also set for the event is Randy Orton taking on the WWE Champion after his Royal Rumble win. He will face the winner of the Elimination Chamber main event, where John Cena defends the WWE Title against AJ Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on April 2nd in Orlando, Florida.