– According to The WON, the Hardy Boys’ return to WWE is imminent. The site reports that the team is coming soon and that what day and brand they end up on remains up in the air. According to the site, they could contractually debut whenever WWE wants them to and are going to be in Orlando on Sunday morning as part of a tailgate party for WWN.

The only question regarding their debut at this point is where their legal case with Impact Wrestling over the Broken Universe stands. The team is currently set to defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor on Saturday night and will not be using the Broken gimmick on the show. The news follows on a report last week that the duo were offered WWE contracts.