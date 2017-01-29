– The Hardy Boys added more Tag Team gold to their coffers on Sunday, as they won the OMEGA Tag Team Championships at Sunday’s CWF Mid-Atlantic Omega Bowl. WZ reports that Matt & Jeff Hardy continued their “Expedition of Gold” tour at the show when they beat The Extreme Horseman (John Skyler and CW Anderson) as well as Roy Wilkins & Arik Royal in the match and picked up the titles.

TNA filmed the match in order to air it on Impact Wrestling, and WZ reports it will air at the end of February.