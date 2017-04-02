After endless rumor and speculation, The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE tonight at WrestleMania 33 and took place in the RAW Tag Team Titles Ladder Match, defeating Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo & Big Cass, and Sheamus & Cesaro to win the titles. Pics and video of their return, along with the bout as a whole, are below.

