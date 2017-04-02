wrestling / News

Hardy Boyz Return At WrestleMania 33 & Win RAW Tag Titles, Pics & Video of Their Return

April 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

After endless rumor and speculation, The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE tonight at WrestleMania 33 and took place in the RAW Tag Team Titles Ladder Match, defeating Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo & Big Cass, and Sheamus & Cesaro to win the titles. Pics and video of their return, along with the bout as a whole, are below.

