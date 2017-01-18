wrestling / News

Hardys and Young Bucks Set Up Expedition of Gold Match Via Twitter

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Hardys and Young Bucks appear to be set to face off as part of the Hardys’ Expedition of Gold tour. The two teams went back and forth on social media today after Nick Jackson posted a video in which the Bucks responded to the Hardys’ challenge to be part of their visiting several promotions in attempts to win championship gold around the world.

You can see the posts below. There’s no word on when the two teams will face off yet.

