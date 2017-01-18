– The Hardys and Young Bucks appear to be set to face off as part of the Hardys’ Expedition of Gold tour. The two teams went back and forth on social media today after Nick Jackson posted a video in which the Bucks responded to the Hardys’ challenge to be part of their visiting several promotions in attempts to win championship gold around the world.

You can see the posts below. There’s no word on when the two teams will face off yet.

These Bucks have Nuts.. WONDERFUL! If that OBSOLETE MULE Joe Koff doesn't allow this battle at ROH, The Hardy Compound awaits your arrival. https://t.co/oCX8PwxKUf — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 18, 2017

Challenge accepted. The greatest team of the 2000's vs the greatest team of the 2010's. #TooSweetOrDelete pic.twitter.com/r2RdmMKQCe — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 18, 2017