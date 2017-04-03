wrestling / News
Hardys Make Broken References Reacting to Their WrestleMania Win
April 3, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted another video from the Hardys’ return to WWE at WrestleMania, with the duo reacting to their win of the Raw Tag Team Championships. Matt Hardy makes several Broken Universe references, calling their return “Delightful” and “Wonderful” and noting that the best thing about it of all was they they “Deleted” the Club’s title reign:
EXCLUSIVE: After years away from @WWE, The #HardyBoyz returned HOME at #WrestleMania, and it was DELIGHTFUL! pic.twitter.com/egugDMH6gZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017