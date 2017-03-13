– Michael Kingston’s Headlocked comic book is aiming for a May release date for its fifth volume. The comic book series, which follows a drama arts college student named Mike Hartman who enters the world of professional wrestling, has a Kickstarter campaign going for the fifth volume which will be titled “The Hard Way.” As of this writing the campaign, which is in its first week, has raised $13,746 out of $20,000 requested with forty-nine days to go.

The new collection will include artwork from Famer Jerry Lawler and stories from Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes. You can find out more and contribute at the link.