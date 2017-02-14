– Heath Slater and the Ascension were victims of robbery on Monday, as their rental car got broken into. The three posted to Twitter noting that the car was broken into and items were taken from it. Smackdown as in Oakland, California for a house show:

Would you look at that!!!!! Welcome To Oakland… pic.twitter.com/fVrmU1anub — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) February 13, 2017