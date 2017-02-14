wrestling / News

Heath Slater and Ascension’s Rental Car Broken Into at House Show

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Heath Slater and the Ascension were victims of robbery on Monday, as their rental car got broken into. The three posted to Twitter noting that the car was broken into and items were taken from it. Smackdown as in Oakland, California for a house show:

