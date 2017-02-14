wrestling / News
Heath Slater & The Ascension Robbed in Oakland
– Heath Slater revealed on Twitter that a thief busted windows out of a rental car that he and the Ascension were traveling in. They posted the following on Twitter…
Would you look at that!!!!! Welcome To Oakland… pic.twitter.com/fVrmU1anub
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) February 13, 2017
Ah positivity gone. Whoever stole my backpack today is a real champion of humanity
— Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) February 14, 2017
@HeathSlaterOMRB anyone seen my book bag? #Wasteland #Approved
— Konnor (@KonnorWWE) February 13, 2017