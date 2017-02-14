wrestling / News

Heath Slater & The Ascension Robbed in Oakland

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Heath Slater revealed on Twitter that a thief busted windows out of a rental car that he and the Ascension were traveling in. They posted the following on Twitter…

article topics :

Heath Slater, The Ascension, WWE, Larry Csonka

