– WWE is adding a new collection of rare matches later today. WWE Network News reports that the “Hidden Gems” collection hits on Monday and will include:

* Dallas Wrestling 04/29/1952 – A Killer Challenge: Killer Kowalski is faced with some deadly double duty when he takes on Mr. Moto and Duke Keomuka in a Handicap Match in the famous Dallas Sportatorium.

* Dallas Wrestling 11/08/1966 – Legends of Texas Rasslin’: In this rarely seen battle, Joe Blanchard teams with Cowboy Bob Ellis and Duke Keomuka to face Bob Geigel, Gary Hart, and Waldo Von Erich in the famous Dallas Sportatorium.

* WWWF 07/29/1970 – Bruno Battles a Caged Animal: Within the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden, Bruno Sammartino takes on George ‘The Animal’ Steele in a Steel Cage Match.

* Championship Wrestling from Florida 06/15/1972 – A Moving Demonstration: Strengthen your knowledge of wrestling maneuvers demonstrated by the likes of Danny Hodge, Harley Race, and other legends of the ring.

* Mid-South Wrestling 11/27/1975 – The Cowboy and a Texas Bronco: Two western legends go head-to-head when ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts defends the North American Championship against Terry Funk.

* Stampede Wrestling 08/17/1979 – Inoki Faces The Lariat: The legendary Antonio Inoki travels North of the Border to Stampede Wrestling to take on Stan ‘The Lariat’ Hansen.

* NWA Mid-Atlantic 11/22/1979 – Battle of The Nature Boys: Witness a true wrestling rarity with the only known footage of ‘The Nature Boy’ Buddy Rogers taking on ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair.

* NWA Big Time Wrestling 06/07/1981 – Big Cat vs Modern Day Warrior: In this classic confrontation, ‘The Big Cat’ Ernie Ladd goes one-on-one with ‘The Modern Day Warrior’ Kerry Von Erich.

* Mid-South Wrestling 09/01/1983 – The Size of a Giant: Andre the Giant makes his way to Mid-South Wrestling, Bill Watts shows the fans the extraordinary size of ‘The Eighth Wonder of the World’.

* Global Wrestling Federation 01/06/1992 – Cruiserweight Pioneers: Witness The Lighting Kid defend the GWF Light Heavyweight Championship against Jerry Lynn in an incredible 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match.

* Stu Hart 50th Anniversary Show 12/15/1995 – The Funks Make Bad Company: The Funks look to bring some Texas Justice to Stampede Wrestling’s Showdown at the Corral in a battle against Brian Pillman and Bruce Hart.

* WCW 01/27/1999 – Festival De Lucha: Konnan, Rey Mysterio, Hector Garza, and Silver King face a team led by Chris Jericho in a bout from WCW’s unaired pilot ‘Festival de Lucha’.

* Ultimate Pro Wrestling 04/25/2001 – An Ultimate Encounter: Edge and Christian journey to Ultimate Pro Wrestling to take on the evolutionary duo known as Nova and Frankie Kazarian.

* OVW 07/28/2001 – The Beast Meets Leviathan: Prior to Batista’s evolution into The Animal, Leviathan clashes with Brock Lesnar in this memorable battle from Ohio Valley Wrestling.

* FCW 02/05/2012 – Gold Before Justice: Long before fighting for justice, the future members of The Shield battled each other for a shot at gold in this Triple Threat Match.