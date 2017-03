According to wrestlezone.com, Hideo Itami returned to the ring at tonight’s NXT live event in Orlando, FL; Itami has been cleared for a return for a while now, but was out of action after suffering a neck injury back in October. Itami has just returned from injury (one year off due to a shoulder injury) when he suffered the neck injury.

BREAKING NEWS out of Orlando, #HideoItami returns and delivers a #GTS to @riddickmoss! #NXTOrlando A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST