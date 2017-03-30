wrestling / News

Highlight Video & Pics of Title Change On This Week’s Impact

March 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– LAX won the TNA Tag Team Championships on Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out a highlight video and pics from Impact below of LAX defeating Reno Scum, The Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. to win the championships in the main event.

You can see our full Impact report here.

