wrestling / News
Highlight Video & Pics of Title Change On This Week’s Impact
– LAX won the TNA Tag Team Championships on Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out a highlight video and pics from Impact below of LAX defeating Reno Scum, The Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. to win the championships in the main event.
You can see our full Impact report here.
RT if you think #Decay will become 2x #TagTeamChampions #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/uvtTfgG2Cr
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2017
Oi! RT if you think #RenoScum will walk away as new #TagTeamChampions#MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/aySdfiRNRQ
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2017
Does #LAX have what it takes to be #TagTeamChampions? RT if you think they'll get the win tonight#MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/LujxrlgpKa
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2017
THIS MATCH IS CRAZY!! Stay tuned for more #TagTeam action after the break#MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/Z5eOytKZxF
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2017
Bodies are flying everywhere in the IMPACT Zone! Only one team can leave as #TagTeamChampions! #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/3vG960JLXZ
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2017
#LAX are BRAND NEW #TagTeamChampions! #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/nUVA56JjXE
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2017