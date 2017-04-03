wrestling / News
Highlights From Finn Balor’s Raw Return (Pics, Video)
– Finn Balor made his return to WWE television on this week’s Raw. Balor, who returned to house shows midway through last month after being out of action due to a shoulder injury, filled in for Seth Rollins against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe after the heels attacked Rollins’ original partner Chris Jericho backstage. Kurt Angle promised to find Rollins a new partner, who turned out to be Balor.
Rollins and Balor won the match after Balor hit the Coup de Grace pinned Owens. You can see pics and video below:
EXCELLENT CHOICE, @RealKurtAngle! @FinnBalor is BACK to team with @WWERollins against @FightOwensFight and @SamoaJoe NEXT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/xW1hhhOGiy
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@WWERollins' tag team partner is none other than the FIRST #UniversalChampion @FinnBalor!!!!! #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/04JIm4yrfA
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@FinnBalor absorbs the energy of the @WWEUniverse as he makes his #RAW return! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/hitUwK0rbc
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
Did you miss him? #RAW #RAWAfterMania @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/Ul90NYTTSL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
.@WWERollins stares down @FightOwensFight and @SamoaJoe! The #Kingslayer is ready for BATTLE on #RAW, LIVE NOW on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/vnSRFvJpKa
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
After nine long months, @FinnBalor is BACK in action and bringing the FIGHT to #USChampion @FightOwensFight in #RAW's tag team main event! pic.twitter.com/CGeU66ayZE
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
A bad knee can't stop @WWERollins from causing DESTRUCTION in the main event of #RAW, LIVE on @USA_Network! @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/BWKiPmWat3
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
COUP DE GRACE! @FinnBalor picks up the victory for his team in the main event of #RAW! @WWERollins @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/yQyy8fPwVl
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@FinnBalor hasn't lost a beat as he plants @FightOwensFight with a #Dropkick on #RAW! @WWERolllins @SamoaJoe #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/wARq8QeL6N
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
A TRIUMPHANT return for @FinnBalor! #FinnsBack #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/gJlJ22e1zw
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017