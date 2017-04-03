– Finn Balor made his return to WWE television on this week’s Raw. Balor, who returned to house shows midway through last month after being out of action due to a shoulder injury, filled in for Seth Rollins against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe after the heels attacked Rollins’ original partner Chris Jericho backstage. Kurt Angle promised to find Rollins a new partner, who turned out to be Balor.

Rollins and Balor won the match after Balor hit the Coup de Grace pinned Owens. You can see pics and video below: