Highlights From GFW/Impact Women’s Title Match at Slammiversary

July 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are some highlight videos (courtesy of Squared Circle Sirens) from the GFW/Impact Women’s Title Match at Slammiversary. Sienna defeated Rosemary at the PPV to win the match and the championship:

Global Force Wrestling, Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

