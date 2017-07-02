wrestling / News
Highlights From GFW/Impact Women’s Title Match at Slammiversary
– Here are some highlight videos (courtesy of Squared Circle Sirens) from the GFW/Impact Women’s Title Match at Slammiversary. Sienna defeated Rosemary at the PPV to win the match and the championship:
and here is the IMPACT Knockout Champion @WeAreRosemary #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/RddTrJGwEY
— squaredcirclesirens (@SCsirens) July 3, 2017
What a sequence of reversals #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/M3Ys1q2z74
— squaredcirclesirens (@SCsirens) July 3, 2017
Missile dropkick #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/zFtfxnRzGb
— squaredcirclesirens (@SCsirens) July 3, 2017
Big kick by @WeAreRosemary #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/nWZCOispLx
— squaredcirclesirens (@SCsirens) July 3, 2017
She kicks out! pic.twitter.com/WMegi3M5Pa
— squaredcirclesirens (@SCsirens) July 3, 2017
#Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/rWCmjmJeqL
— squaredcirclesirens (@SCsirens) July 3, 2017
And @Sienna taps Rosemary out for the win! #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/BAZsVInKRY
— squaredcirclesirens (@SCsirens) July 3, 2017
The NEW unified GFW Women's & TNA Knockout Champion @Sienna pic.twitter.com/YoCEWAeziZ
— squaredcirclesirens (@SCsirens) July 3, 2017