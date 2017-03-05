wrestling / News
Highlights From Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg at Fastlane
– Here are the highlights as posted to Twitter for the Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg main event of Fastlane. Owens stalled ahead of the match in an attempt to psyche out Goldberg, only to have Chris Jericho come out. That distracted Owens and allowed Goldberg to hit the spear and Jackhammer to win the championship:
It's time for @Goldberg vs. @FightOwensFight for the #UniversalChampionship in the main event of #WWEFastlane on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/4mOXqMZp86
It's all about heading to @WrestleMania with the #UniversalChampionship for @FightOwensFight… Can he survive @Goldberg?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/MMfOAE1Aqe
"KISS THAT GOODBYE, BOY!" – @Goldberg to @FightOwensFight #WWEFastlane #UniversalChampionship pic.twitter.com/K93DoIIJ1j
Just trying to throw @Goldberg off his game is @FightOwensFight… #WWEFastlane #UniversalChampionship pic.twitter.com/8MpmVwv1nV
His job here is done… #WWEFastlane #UniversalChampionship @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/nEJdmod4e9
