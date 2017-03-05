wrestling / News

Highlights From Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg at Fastlane

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are the highlights as posted to Twitter for the Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg main event of Fastlane. Owens stalled ahead of the match in an attempt to psyche out Goldberg, only to have Chris Jericho come out. That distracted Owens and allowed Goldberg to hit the spear and Jackhammer to win the championship:

