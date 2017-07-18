wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Night’s WWE Network Interview With Kurt Angle & Jason Jordan

– WWE posted the following highlights from last night’s WWE Network Interview With Kurt Angle & Jason Jordan. Jordan revealed that he hired a private investigator to track his parents down when he found out he was adopted. He found his birth mother, who told him his father was Angle. Jordan is grateful from the support from everyone but most importantly he’s grateful for the unconditional love he’s received from his parents. Jordan it was an amazing night and that he wants to find success on his own and he does not want special treatment because his Angle is his dad.

