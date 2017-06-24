wrestling / News

Highlights From ROH Best In The World Main Event

June 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is video via Twitter from the main event match at ROH Best in the World. Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels to win the ROH World Championship in the match.

You can see our full report here.

