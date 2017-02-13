wrestling / News
Highlights From Title Change in Raw Main Event (Video, Pics)
– Here are pic and video highlights from Monday’s main event on Raw. Bayley defeated Charlotte in order to capture her first Raw Women’s Championship in the match. The win put an end to Charlotte’s fourth title reign at fifty-seven days; she beat Sasha Banks at Roadblock to win it.
It's a BIG FIGHT FEEL in Las Vegas' @TMobileArena! #RAW @MsCharlotteWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/rqpLRFVsGL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
#RAW #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE has to shake it off after @itsBayleyWWE takes control… #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/NqsEOQMUFW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
She ain't all hugs…@itsBayleyWWE is on a MISSION tonight! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/lwOuR4av41
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
That look in the eyes of @MsCharlotteWWE? It's all about WINNING! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/miAx868wTI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
Look at how PROUD @MsCharlotteWWE appears to be right about now as she torques the neck of @itsBayleyWWE… #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/dpxIbeQhle
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
Shades of @RicFlairNatrBoy… #RAW @MsCharlotteWWE #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/xKVWzlGLdF
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
Big boot drives the challenger off the apron, and @itsBayleyWWE is in BIG TROUBLE! #RAW #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/JowQ8E15q9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
#GeneticallySuperior #RAW #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/lgyRLiSvyX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
A NASTY collision leaves BOTH @itsBayleyWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE down! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/l80GUwVeOY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
FIGURE FOUR LOCKED IN by @ItsBayleyWWE on @MsCharlotteWWE! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/5oiIDwpX7Y
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
MACHO MAN ELBOW from @itsBayleyWWE, but it only gets her a 2-count against @MsCharlotteWWE! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/NvtBvuEyb0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
.@SashaBanksWWE took care of @DanaBrookeWWE, helping @ItsBayleyWWE in her #RAW Women's Title Match vs @MsCharlotteWWE! pic.twitter.com/PheLXnh0GS
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
Last night @NaomiWWE became #SDLive #WomensChampion, and tonight @itsBayleyWWE keeps it going becoming the #RAW #WomensChampion! pic.twitter.com/PVlCwVB41r
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
HUGS ALL AROUND in Vegas! #RAW #WomensTitle @ItsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/qK0b2ToN5r
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
With a little assist from #TheBoss, @itsBayleyWWE has achieved her DREAM, defeating @MsCharlotteWWE for the #RAW #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/yDAN4XyTfT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017