Highlights From Title Change in Raw Main Event (Video, Pics)

February 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are pic and video highlights from Monday’s main event on Raw. Bayley defeated Charlotte in order to capture her first Raw Women’s Championship in the match. The win put an end to Charlotte’s fourth title reign at fifty-seven days; she beat Sasha Banks at Roadblock to win it.

