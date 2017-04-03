– WWE has posted highlights from the Undertaker’s post-match apparent farewell at WrestleMania 33. You can see the pics below, in which the Dead Man folds up his ring gloves, leather jacket and hat and set them in the middle of the ring before walking out of the ring and going over to kiss his wife, WWE alumna Michelle McCool. He then made the slow walk up the ramp and stopped to put his fist in the air before leaving.