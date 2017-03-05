wrestling / News

Highlights of Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman from Fastlane

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are WWE’s highlights of Roman Reigns’ match with Braun Strowman at Fastlane. Reigns won the physical match after stopping Strowman’s momentum with a spear and then eventually hit a second spear for the win:

