Highspots has announced that it will soon release the first season of Legends of Extreme on a five-disc DVD set. You can pre-order the set now at their website.

Here’s a synopsis: ECW was a special promotion populated by some of the greatest personalities in pro wrestling history, with stories and myths that will live on forever as stories are passed from generation to generation. Legends of Extreme, in its first season, seeks to capture those stories, dissect them and bring a true insider perspective to the proceedings as our panel of Extreme Alumni look back on the good, the bad and the bloody. Produced and hosted by ECW historian Mike Johnson, join The Sandman, Tod Gordon, Perry Saturn, Mikey Whipwreck, Justin Credible, Kevin Sullivan, Joel Gertner, The Blue Meanie, Bill Alfonso and “The Franchise” Shane Douglas in exploring a most unique hardcore legacy.

DISC 1

The Early Years

Hack Myers & Mikey Whipwreck vs. Public Enemy (Falls Count Anywhere) 12/10/94 Fairless Hills, PA

ECW vs WCW

RAVEN RETURNS – Dudleys vs Tommy Dreamer & Raven 8/26/99 Queens, NY

DISC 2

ECW’s Best Tag Teams

Tajiri & Mikey Whipwreck vs FBI- ECW Tag Title Match 8/26/00 Manhattan, NY

Pioneering Controversy

Brian Lee vs Tommy Dreamer 5/10/96 Reading, PA

DISC 3

Paul Heyman Volume 1

Paul Heyman Speech 3/13/98 Queens, NY

ECW Arena Memories

Raven & Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Players- Sandman returns 10/23/99 Philadelphia, PA

DISC 4

ECW Heels

Dudleys vs. Balls Mahoney & Spike Dudley – Flaming Table Match 7/4/99 Belmar, NJ

Paul Heyman Volume 2

Paul Heyman Speech 10/16/97 Queens, NY

DISC 5

The End of ECW

Justin Credible vs The Sandman 1/13/01 Pine Bluff, AR

Barely Legal

Taz Interview – signs the contract to fight Sabu 1/18/97 Scranton, PA