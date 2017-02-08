– Honky Tonk Man would love to know why Eric Bischoff considers him to be his favorite firing. The WWE legend appeared on that the Wrestling With Ideas podcast and was asked about Bischoff claiming recently that he disliked working with Honky Tonk in WCW and that he was the only person he’d ever taken pleasure in firing.

“I have no idea,” HTM said. “I would hope someday that he would tell someone why, or if he ever wants to say it, and if he doesn’t want everybody to know it, send me a text message or an e-mail and say ‘this is why’. [laughs] You know, of all the people that came through WCW underneath and around him, I still haven’t figured that one out. Obviously, I touched a nerve with him somewhere in my career. From the very get-go, when I first saw him and introduced myself, he said he was not a fan of mine, and he wasn’t a fan of the gimmick. Well, if the guy signing the checks and the guy giving out the contracts is not really a fan of yours, then you’re probably not going to do very well. So, I said I hope I can change your mind, but you said I was there a short time I was there. You’re absolutely right; I say this and it’s one of the things I say and I’ll be saying this at Yuk-Yuk’s [upcoming appearance]… I wasn’t there long enough to learn the words to the song.”