So, I was a little burnt out. As 2016 came to a close, I was dreadfully tired of watching Raw. I barely ever watch SmackDown, and I was getting by with some Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling. Figuring that we’d be bombarded with “______ of the Year” columns, I thought it’d be okay if I took a week off to recharge my batteries, and come back strong for 2017.

I watched Wrestle Kingdom 11, and I freaking loved it. Maybe I could get a column up about the show or something? But unfortunately, the column never came. My “week off” turned into a full month. I took 4 weeks off from watching Raw, only to return for the January 16th episode. I quickly realized that 4 weeks wasn’t even close to long enough of a break to hope for some real changes to take place.

The fact was, I was just dealing with some major writer’s block, but it was due to my not really loving anything going on in wrestling. And I’m the guy that at least tries to focus on the stuff I like here, so it felt like a complete betrayal of what I’ve tried to establish as my style. Sure, I’ve definitely written whiny columns, or take-down columns, or whatever you want to call them, but usually my goal is to simply give you guys an easy read by a guy who does, at the end of the day, love professional wrestling.

TNA closed out 2016 with a couple recap shows and the Hardy’s Christmas Special. Eli Drake was kept off of TV after losing a match with EC3 that stipulated he couldn’t speak for the rest of the year. There was nothing to talk about with that company, unless you wanted to go over their managerial woes yet again.

Raw is Raw, and has been for the last couple years. The frustrating part is the writing, and it always has been. The roster is solid. The guys can go out and have good matches. But Raw isn’t for wrestling matches. Raw is for terrible comedy, way-too-long segments, and booking things to antagonize a portion of your fan base for daring to like other stuff.

Hey, at least Roman Reigns dropped the US Title while I wasn’t watching. That was the biggest change that awaited me on my return.

Yay.

But I’ve taken enough time away, and we’re only a few days from the Royal Rumble, so that’s something, right? It appears to be a pretty open Rumble, and for the first time in years, I have no actual desire to try and properly call the Rumble. In fact, I made my call months ago, and while it’s dead wrong, I’m sticking with it.

I have Shinsuke Nakamura winning the Rumble and facing AJ Styles for the WWE World Title at Mania, because pretending that WWE would ever book something so smark-catering makes me laugh and laugh and laugh and laugh and laugh…

And yes, I know… the odds of AJ Styles still holding the WWE World Title into WrestleMania are probably pretty low. And I know that the odds of Nakamura even entering the Rumble, let alone winning it, are pretty freaking slim. Yes, yes, it doesn’t make sense. To repeat: my call doesn’t make sense.

That’s where I take my fun, though. Calling out ridiculous things, and then waiting to see if they’ll come to pass in any way possible. Like when I called that “Ricky Steamboat will steal the show at WrestleMania 25.” Sure, HBK/Taker was the better match by light years, but we kind of expected that. Ricky Steamboat returning to action after 15 years, and still looking DAMN good while doing it, made my night. That I’d “called” it heading into the show only made it that much more fun.

And I know that Nakamura’s the NXT Champion, and that he has a huge match with Bobby Roode coming up. Surely, if Nakamura wins, he can’t possibly win the Rumble and compete for the WWE World Title, right?

Wrong. At least, theoretically. Why can’t the NXT Champion take advantage of a match that guarantees a title shot to the winner? Why can’t the NXT Champion challenge the WWE Champion at the biggest show of the year? I don’t mean that in the real life “because they won’t write that” type of way – I mean it in a kayfabe, “what would prevent this from happening?” type of way? We have legends returning to the Rumble – seemingly in a huge surprise – all the time. We can’t use a Legend Surprise Return slot for the NXT Champ? Hell, even if he loses to Roode, he can’t show up to the Rumble in a huge surprise?

And even if someone else from NXT – like, say, Samoa Joe – were to show up in the Rumble… we can’t have TWO whole people show up? That’s just completely impossible?

Again – I don’t think it’ll really happen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

But it’d be so damn cool if it did. WWE would suddenly have one match on WrestleMania that is basically a “Dear Smarks, Let’s Work It Out” love letter. It wouldn’t have to go on last, but it’d still be a great match for a big prize.

It also frees up John Cena. It also allows for the Universal Title match to main event. It also allows for Taker / Lesnar / Goldberg to be in big matches that aren’t for a championship belt. It moves all the usual pieces into their usual places, but without the usual trophy waiting at the finish line.

One of my favorite Rumble endings, just because, for a brief second, there was a hope that we’d have a completely unexpected winner of the Rumble. Santino could have lost his title shot the next night on Raw, or at Elimination Chamber, and everything would have fallen back into place.

But they went the safe route instead, and that moment is just a big “what could have been” instead of a fun result we all look back on fondly.

Nakamura showing up and winning could be that moment this year. It won’t be, of course, but that still won’t stop me from hoping against hope. Because I’m a mark, and it’s what we do. And the Rumble is the most fun time for the marks, because it’s the one event that we can turn into a giant game. Whether it’s a “Draw the Numbers,” or “Pick a Guy” style game, we all love to turn the Rumble into one giant bet.

And yeah, maybe I’m rambling a bit. Sorry about that. Column rust, I believe it’s called.

But at the end of the day, I just want my wrestling to be fun. And WWE has made that somewhat difficult, at least as far as Raw is concerned. The brand split has made it so that missing a couple episodes of SmackDown has me completely out of the loop, so I’m trying to get back into the swing of things there, too.

TNA’s returned with new owners and hopefully an actual plan, which helps. Lucha Underground will be back soon. It’ll be fun. It’ll be okay. It’ll start on Sunday at the Rumble, when we forget about all the bad writing, and enjoy the single most fun match of the WWE calendar.

It still doesn’t get any better than that moment, for my money. I was seven years old, and I marked out HARD when they went at it.

See you all at the Rumble!



It’s All Wrestling. It’s All Silly. We All Love It