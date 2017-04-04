– House of Hardcore has announced that the promotion will be making its debut in the state of Illinois later this summer. The company is set for an event on August 26 at The Kane Country Cougars Northwestern Medicine Field.

The town is about 45 minutes away from downtown Chicago. The event will begin at 7PM local time. It will be preceded by a pre-show meet and greet event at 5PM. More details are available the above link.