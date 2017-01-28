– PWInsider reports that House of Hardcore will be going on tour in Australia later this year. The promotion will be running a four-city tour there later this June. One event will be held on June 24 at the Marion Leisure and Fitness Centre in Adelaide, South Australia.

Local advertising indicates there will be other events in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. The dates and venues for those event have not yet been confirmed. House of Hardcore previously ran an event with Outback Championship Wrestling in June 2016.