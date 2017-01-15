wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Ric Flair & More React to Jimmy Snuka’s Passing

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The passing of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka at the age of seventy-three has drawn reactions from much of the wrestling industry. Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Charlotte and Ric Flair, Chris Jericho and more took to social media to comment on the WWE Hall of Famer’s death today. You can see a selection of posts on the subject below:

RIP SuperFly ????

A photo posted by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on

Saddened to hear about my island brother Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. Will cherish the times we had together from 1972-2017. Rest easy my friend.

A photo posted by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on

I didn't know him well, but we shared a #Wrestlemania together and that binds us forever… #RIPSuperfly

A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

