Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Ric Flair & More React to Jimmy Snuka’s Passing
– The passing of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka at the age of seventy-three has drawn reactions from much of the wrestling industry. Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Charlotte and Ric Flair, Chris Jericho and more took to social media to comment on the WWE Hall of Famer’s death today. You can see a selection of posts on the subject below:
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 15, 2017
As a kid you entertained me. As a co-worker you accepted me. THANK YOU!! I will never forget you. #RIPSuperfly WE LOVE YOU BRUDDAH!! pic.twitter.com/3SsKCzfHCs
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 15, 2017
RIP Superfly. Only love HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 15, 2017
My condolences to the family of Jimmy " Superfly" Snuka.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 15, 2017
Always representing the legacy.
Malolo i le filemu. #RIPSuperfly
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 15, 2017
So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2017