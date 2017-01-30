– According to growthspotter.com, developer Joshua Wallack is partnering with Hulk Hogan to open a new ‘Hogan’s Beach Shop’ location on International Drive in Orlando. The plan is to renovate and reopen the location, which used to be 7 Eleven, in time to open about a month before WrestleMania 33. The report notes that the new store will function as a second location for his ‘Hogan’s Beach Shop’ which operates in Clearwater Beach. Hogan makes appearances at the original location, which sells autographed Hogan memorabilia, replica titles, clothing and more merchandise.