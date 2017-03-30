– Here is a report from Hulk Hogan’s signing at Hogan’s Beach Shop on International Drive in Orlando, Florida yesterday, courtesy of wrestlinginc.com . During the appearance, Hogan stated that he would not be at Camping World Stadium for WrestleMania 33 on Sunday…

Hogan was in good spirits and said that body slamming Andre the Giant 30 years ago from that day at WrestleMania III was the moment that Andre passed the torch. He said that he couldn’t thank Andre enough for that moment. Hogan also once again said that he would not be at Camping World Stadium for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday. On the day of WrestleMania, Hogan will be signing autographs at Hogan’s Beach Shop from noon to 4pm. It should be noted that Hogan’s Beach Shop is only about an 8 mile drive from Camping World Stadium.